Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig

04 March 2024 - 19:55
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold sticks close to two-month high
Markets
2.
Oil inches higher after Opec+ agreement
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE little changed as investors mull ...
Markets
4.
JSE lifts as market players await new data
Markets
5.
Opec+ prolongs production cuts to second quarter
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.