Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Jacobus Brink from SFO Investments

26 February 2024 - 20:25
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA

Jacobus Brink from SFO Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the days market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil loses ground amid concern that rates cuts ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand touches weakest level in more ...
Markets
3.
Gold edges away from two-week highs
Markets
4.
JSE weaker as traders await key US inflation ...
Markets
5.
Oil slips as higher inflation bodes ill for rate ...
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.