MARKET WRAP: Rand firms as markets welcome Godongwana’s budget
The local unit hit its best intraday level in almost three weeks
21 February 2024 - 18:28
The rand maintained its gains on Wednesday after finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered what analysts viewed as a “balanced” budget.
With debt the biggest threat to SA’s fiscal stability, Godongwana said the National Treasury would tap the Gold & Foreign Exchange Contingency Reserve Account (GFECRA) by drawing down R150bn to reduce borrowing costs (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-02-21-budget-wrap-r150bn-windfall-from-reserve-bank-to-slash-sas-debt-burden/). After many years of rand depreciation, the GFECRA now contains R506bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.