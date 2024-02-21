JSE slips before 2024 budget statement
The finance minister is expected focus on sluggish economic growth due to various domestic problems
21 February 2024 - 11:12
The JSE was marginally weaker on Wednesday morning with global peers mixed, as focus turned to finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget statement in the afternoon.
Godongwana is facing the daunting task of presenting a budget that keeps government expenditure in check in the face of a sluggish economy, while finding the additional revenue needed to curtail rising debt. ..
