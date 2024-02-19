Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital

19 February 2024 - 20:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil slips as traders fret about demand
Markets
2.
JSE slips at start of week, with thin trade ...
Markets
3.
Gold close to one-week high
Markets
4.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Pick n Pay, Spar and ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE trims gains after US inflation ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.