JSE slips at start of week, with thin trade expected
US producer inflation rose more than expected in January
19 February 2024 - 11:23
The JSE was weaker on Monday morning, with global peers mixed as trading was expected to be thin due to US markets being closed for the President’s Day holiday.
Friday’s report from the US showed producer inflation rose more than expected in January. The producer inflation data followed a hotter-than-anticipated January consumer report earlier in the week. ..
