Business Day TV talks to Nick Crail from FNB Wealth and Investments
Treasury presentation puts depressing frame around national budget
About 216-million litres of untreated or partially treated sewage gets released into False Bay every day
But some civil servants are trapped in the old ways of doing things, Cyril Ramaphosa concedes
Analysts expect Canal+ to come back with a higher takeover offer
Challenging path ahead, with deficit heading to about 5.3%, says Johann Els
The focus at this year's Mining Indaba was Africa, not SA
The presidency says the deal will allow the country to secure and manage its natural resources, and boost its finances
Commentators have to put the corks back in the champers
Following successful outings in Joburg, the affordable race series for old ‘lemons’ will have its first event in the Cape
Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET UPDATE
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.