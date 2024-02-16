MARKET WRAP: JSE trims gains after US inflation misses target
At 5.43pm, the rand had strengthened 0.32% to R18.8797/$, 0.26% to R20.3372/€ and 0.3% to R23.7523/£
16 February 2024 - 18:42
The JSE pared gains on Friday, with its global peers mixed as investors digested another hotter-than-expected US inflation report.
The producer price index (PPI) for January, a measure of wholesale inflation, increased 0.3%, higher than the market forecast of 0.1%. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.5%, higher than the expected 0.1%...
