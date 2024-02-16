JSE lifts as markets consider this week’s US economic data
US retail sales for January plunged 0.8%, more than the forecast 0.3% decline
16 February 2024 - 11:24
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, with global markets mostly up as investors digested US economic data and comments by the US Federal Reserve.
The Atlanta Fed president, Raphael Bostic, said on Thursday night that there was no urgency to cut interest rates with the labour market and economy still showing signs of strength. He cautioned that it was not yet clear when inflation would move back to the 2.0% target level. ..
