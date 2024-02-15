Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments

15 February 2024 - 22:14
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil falls amid worry about US demand
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as investors digest US ...
Markets
3.
Gold languishes near two-month low
Markets
4.
JSE improves as investors keep eyes peeled for ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.