JSE all share is little changed, the top 40 was 0.1% weaker and the rand marginally firmer
Ten years is not a lot of time to establish a whole new economy in coal-producing Mpumalanga
Lack of credible records gets National Student Financial Aid Scheme an adverse audit finding
Lesufi says his administration will leave no stone unturned in attending to crime in the province
Communities have very little and are desperate to be involved in any activity, says CEO Niël Pretorius
But index shows consumer confidence during the festive season was the worst in more than two decades
The focus at this year's Mining Indaba was Africa, not SA
Ukrainian military says 25 Russian military vessels and ships and one submarine have been ‘destroyed’ in the war to date
Dane Piedt’s 5/89 leads a stunning fightback for the Proteas
The trailblazers of the niche get new grilles, a seven-seat option and other improvements
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.