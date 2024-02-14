Gold remains close to two-month low

A saleswoman arranges a gold necklace inside a jewellery showroom in the southern Indian city of Kochi. Picture: REUTERS/SIVARAM V
Bengaluru — Gold prices lingered near a two-month low on Wednesday, trading below the key $2,000/oz level, as a stronger-than-expected US inflation report prompted traders to trim bets for deeper rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was flat at $1,992.21/oz, at 4.29am GMT, after hitting its lowest since December 13 on Tuesday. Bullion fell about 1.4% on Tuesday in its biggest daily decline since December 4.
US gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,005.00/oz.
Gold came under pressure after the US inflation report showed consumer prices rose more than expected in January, pushing back the projected timing of first Fed rate cut as well as the amount of cuts that were seen by year end, said Kelvin Wong, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at Oanda.
Data on Tuesday showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.1% on an annual basis, above forecasts for a 2.9% increase.
The next key support level for spot gold is $1,975/oz as it coincided with the December Federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting where they announced three-quarter point rate cuts in 2024, fuelling a gold rally, said Wong.
Traders have lowered their bets from four quarter-point rate cuts for 2024, in line with the Fed's “dot plot” released in December. Fed may wait until June before cutting interest rates.
The dollar index hovered near a three-month peak, while 10-year treasury yields were near a two-and-a-half-month high.
Investors will now focus on US retail sales data due on Thursday and producer price index numbers due on Friday. At least five Fed officials are due to speak this week.
Spot platinum was steady at $871.90/oz, palladium fell 0.2% to $862.14, and silver slipped 0.2% to $22.04.
Asian equities slip as hope of early rate cuts fade
Gold hardly changed ahead of US CPI data
Oil inches higher amid concern about Middle East tension
Global equities at two-year highs
