MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer, with focus on US inflation numbers
12 February 2024 - 19:13
The JSE closed firmer on Monday along with its global peers as investors looked ahead to US inflation numbers due this week.
January’s consumer price index (CPI) report will be released on Tuesday. On Friday, the December CPI was revised lower. The government adjusted the figure to a 0.2% increase, down from a 0.3% increase initially reported. Core inflation figures, excluding food and energy, were the same...
