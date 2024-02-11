Business Day TV speaks to Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments
Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market performance.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Odwa Magwentshu from Trive Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Friday’s market performance.
