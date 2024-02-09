Markets

Gold flat as strong dollar counters safe-haven demand

Stress in US banks, Chinese New Year demand and tension in Middle East combine to keep metal unchanged

09 February 2024 - 08:01
by Harshit Verma
Picture: UNSPLASH
Picture: UNSPLASH

Bengaluru — Gold prices were flat in light trading on Friday with Chinese markets closed for the Lunar New Year break, while a firm dollar offset safe-haven demand fuelled by Middle East concerns.

Spot gold was at $2,032.76/oz, at 4.04am GMT. Bullion has declined 0.3% so far in the week.

US gold futures were flat at $2,047.70/oz.

China’s Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed from February 9-16 for the Lunar New Year holidays.

“Some stress in US regional banks, Chinese New Year demand and Middle East tensions put a floor on the metal,” said Hugo Pascal, a precious metals trader at InProved.

Concern lingered about the Middle East as Israeli forces bombed areas in the southern border city of Rafah after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a Hamas truce proposal.

The dollar index and 10-year treasury yield were both set for a weekly rise.

Focus will shift next week to a US consumer price index report after Federal Reserve officials said they would hold off on cutting interest rates until they had more confidence that inflation was headed down to 2%.

Traders have pared bets for a May interest rate cut in the US

Spot palladium prices fell below those of sister metal platinum for the first time since April 2018 on Thursday. However, palladium has since taken the lead again, up 0.6% to $892.26/oz, while platinum rose to $890.09.

Both metals have been under pressure as consumers drew down inventories.

However, palladium will be harder hit on rising electric vehicle sales, due to its limited uses elsewhere, analysts at ANZ Research wrote in a note.

Both metals are used in making a key component in internal combustion engines, but platinum is also used in jewellery and other industries.

Spot silver rose 0.2% to $22.63.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaker with focus on Sona

Global bourses mixed as investors weigh up US Fed signals on pushing back interest-rates cuts
Markets
19 hours ago

WATCH: Where are SA’s fund managers seeing opportunity?

Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s money editor, Giulietta Talevi
Markets
19 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Markets
17 hours ago
