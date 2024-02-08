Global bourses mixed as investors weigh up US Fed signals on pushing back interest-rates cuts
Steep output from hydro and solar sites pushes clean power′s share of total electricity generation to a new milestone
State plans to build 14,000km of new transmission lines to allow new renewable energy projects to connect to the grid, says president
High court dismisses the party’s application to be set aside leaders’ suspension
Commitments by the government and Transnet have allowed a grace period for Newcastle and Vereeniging
Manufacturing hit from all sides as demand for consumer goods falls
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his state of the nation address on Thursday night
Gamble on military leadership change with Russian forces gaining the upper hand
Coach says he wants to continue coaching the national team
Updated T-Cross and Touareg are part of a new-model blitz in 2024
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s money editor, Giulietta Talevi, for some insight into where SA fund managers are looking to invest.
WATCH: Where are SA’s fund managers seeing opportunity?
