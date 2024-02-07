Business Day TV speaks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities
If doctors can’t do an internship and one year of community service, they can’t practise as doctors
He exerted an influence that will continue over many years
The IEC now has 27,4-million people on the voters roll
Thousands of new network sites to dilute its reliance on MTN, its biggest customer and shareholder
Treasury expected to address tapping into a GFECRA to finance part of the deficit/borrowing requirement
SA needs to make it much easier and more attractive to invest in mining
About 42,000 people have been displaced by fighting in eastern DRC since Friday
George North returns at centre while flanker Alex Mann makes his first Test start after impressing in pulsating loss to Scotland
In a R1.8bn investment, Zero Carbon Charge aims to roll out a national network of ultra-fast EV chargers at 150km intervals on strategic routes
Tackling your questions tonight are Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Tackling your questions tonight are Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.