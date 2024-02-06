Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Reddy from All Weather Capital and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective

06 February 2024 - 20:55
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are Chris Reddy from All Weather Capital and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Corporates save the day as sentiment towards SOE ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE weaker on US rate cuts ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Mr Price, TFG, ...
Markets
4.
JSE lifts in sparse markets calendar
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand firmer as markets ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.