JSE lifts in sparse markets calendar
Chinese markets rallied after a government investment fund said it would increase stock purchases
06 February 2024 - 10:54
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, with global peers mixed as investors took in that the US Federal Reserve might not cut interest rates as much as markets had hoped.
Meanwhile, Chinese markets rallied after a government investment fund said it would step up stock purchases. China's Central Huijin Investment, a sovereign fund that owns the country’s state-run banks and other big government-controlled enterprises, promised to expand its purchases of stock index funds, to help markets that have been sagging under heavy selling pressure from a property crisis and slowing economy...
