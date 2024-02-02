WATCH: Market report

The rand weakened the most in more than two weeks
The commercial farming community is diverse and there are of course unsavoury elements but little suggests the widespread systemic abuse that is sometimes claimed
Crumbling road infrastructure, billions of rand in lost export earnings and scores of job losses lie in the wake of a dysfunctional rail system
Move to strengthen party’s internal accountability comes ahead of national and provincial elections
RGS is seeking to intervene in a case before the Durban high court, which asks that the Vision purchase of Tongaat be overturned
Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa has warned of an ‘uncertain’ environment for exports
PMG Consortium to update and digitise department’s outdated and incomplete mining cadastre
But legislators in several Republican-led states including Texas are considering similar restrictions on Chinese citizens owning property
The 59-year-old plans to circumnavigate Africa in a pedalo-style boat
Half a century of authentic Creole cuisine at Marie Antoinette livens up resort-numbed palates in the Seychelles
Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon's market performance.
Business Day TV spoke to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss
