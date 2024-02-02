JSE lifts as markets await release of US jobs data
Shares in Meta and Amazon jumped in the US session after they reported earnings that beat expectations
02 February 2024 - 11:01
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, with global peers mixed as investors digested earnings reports from some of the big tech companies, while looking ahead to US key jobs data due later.
Shares in social-media giants Facebook-parent Meta and Amazon jumped in the US session after they reported earnings that beat expectations. Meta also announced it would pay a quarterly dividend for the first time, and it authorised a $50bn share buyback programme. Apple, however, slid 3% after the company posted a decline in sales in China during the fiscal first quarter...
