SA assets to outperform offshore assets, Bank of America study shows
Managers see equities as undervalued and more buy than sell opportunities
31 January 2024 - 20:09
SA bonds and equities are set to outperform offshore assets in 2024, with retail stocks, particularly food producers, back in favour with a majority of asset managers expecting the sector to deliver high returns, results from the SA Fund Manager Survey shows.
The shift in sentiment to SA assets came after a year in which the country’s equities market recorded net equity outflows of R100bn after foreign investors sold shares in SA Inc...
