MARKET WRAP: JSE eases as Fed decision looms
Stronger than expected monthly US jobs data unlikely to sway FOMC, which is widely expected to keep rates on hold
31 January 2024 - 18:39
The JSE eased lower in line with its US and European counterparts on Wednesday after weaker than expected monthly US jobs data, with investors firmly focused on the outcome Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC’s) first meeting of the year.
The latest ADP employment report shows private US employers added 107,000 jobs in January, less than the market estimate of 150,000 and below the 158,000 reported in December...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.