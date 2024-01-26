WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Brittany Smith excels in the ‘The Sound of Music’, and then there is the star turn of her understudy
The International Court of Justice ruled in favour of SA's request to impose emergency measures against Israel over its military operations in Gaza
The party expected to formally bar its former president over MK support
The leadership change sees the elevation of Frederik Zietsman to Takealot group CEO from his role as CEO of takealot.com
Business Day TV spoke to Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec
Only a third of JSE listed companies and 95 of SA’s hundreds of public entities submit reports on B-BBEE performance to the BBBEE commission
‘Israelis don’t want to fly to SA,’ an El Al spokesperson said
Klopp made the announcement on Liverpool’s website
With hints of Range Rover Velar, the C9 is a tech fest that’s family friendly with a snappy performance
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments takes a look at what drove markets during the past week.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
