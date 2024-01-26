MARKET WRAP: JSE, rand end firm as dollar weakens
Markets are now widely expecting the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged at the next policy meeting
26 January 2024 - 18:46
The JSE closed firmer on Friday, with the rand gaining for the fourth consecutive day as the dollar eased after the US Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation showed moderating prices in December.
The US core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index grew 0.2% month-over-month, in line with market estimates, while the annual core PCE data decelerated to 2.9% against expectations of 3% and the former reading of 3.2%. ..
