WATCH: EFT trends to watch in 2024

Business Day TV speaks to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and founder of ETFGI

24 January 2024 - 19:21
Picture: 123RF
Assets invested in the global ETFs industry reached a record $11.63-trillion at the end of 2023. This is at a time of notable growth in the use of ETFs by various institutions, including retailers and the financial sector. Business Day TV spoke to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and founder of ETFGI for more detail on the trends playing out in the ETF space.

