MARKET WRAP: Rand adds to gains while JSE buoyed by China stimulus
Positive mood reinforced by better-than-expected inflation data that supports the prospect of rate cuts
24 January 2024 - 19:31
The rand extended the previous session’s gains on Wednesday after data from Stats SA showed inflation moderated for a second straight month.
SA’s annual inflation rate as measured by the consumer price index fell to 5.1% in December from 5.5% in November — the lowest reading in four months and better than the market consensus of 5.2%. ..
