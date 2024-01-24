Markets

Gold firms as dollar eases

Investors await a deluge of US economic news this week for clues on the pace and scale of the Fed’s interest rate cuts

24 January 2024 - 14:10
by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese
Picture: 123RF

Gold eked out gains on Wednesday due to a lower dollar, as investors awaited a deluge of economic news in the US this week for more clues on the pace and scale of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts.

Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $2,030.01 per ounce by 10.26 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.28% to $2,031.30.

The dollar slipped 0.5% against its rivals, after hitting its highest since December 13 on Tuesday, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield also edged lower but remained above 4%.

“I think gold holding above that kind of psychological threshold of $2,000 is a sign of traders’ ongoing belief that rate cuts are coming soon and they will be quite aggressive when they do start,” said Craig Erlam, senior markets analyst at Oanda.

Investors are now focusing on the US flash PMI survey, which is scheduled at 1445 GMT, fourth-quarter advance GDP estimates on Thursday, and personal consumption expenditure data on Friday.

“I think if the PCE data on Friday is higher I wouldn’t be surprised if gold breaks the $2,000 range and if the data is in line or lower, then gold could hold above $2,000 for a little bit longer,” Erlam said.

A strong US economy and pushback from central bank officials is leading some investors to rethink their bets on how quickly the Fed will cut rates this year.

According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, markets expect the US central bank will keep interest rates unchanged at the end of its policy meeting on January 30-31 and have pushed back the time frame of the first interest rate cut.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver rose 1.3% to $22.71 per ounce, platinum was up 0.8% to $907.26, and palladium rose 1.6% to $963.31.

Reuters

Gold price falls as hope wanes for US Fed rate cuts soon

Traders have priced in five 25 basis point Fed rate cuts for 2024, down from six cuts two weeks ago
Markets
10 hours ago

Oil prices steady amid China stimulus package

Stronger dollar and rising US inventories keep a lid on gains
Markets
3 hours ago

Global equities buoyant on strong tech earnings

Talk of Chinese authorities stepping in to support the country’s markets adds to positive sentiment
Markets
5 hours ago

Will Bitcoin behave better on Wall Street?

Cryptocurrency may have to grow up fast as it enters largest stock market
Markets
1 day ago
