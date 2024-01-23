Gains by food producers and miners push the local bourse higher
Minister fails to mention staggering numbers of youngsters who had dropped out along the way
SA needs about R390bn to build its transmission capacity and connect new energy projects such as solar and wind generation plants to the grid
KZN provincial secretary says the former president should apologise to the ANC
Retailers’ trading updates due over the next few weeks are likely to disappoint, says analyst
The composite leading business cycle indicator captures future economic growth trends where a decline signifies a possible contraction in coming months
Only a third of JSE listed companies and 95 of SA’s hundreds of public entities submit reports on B-BBEE performance to the BBBEE commission
Israel says 21 of the troops were killed in an explosion when Hamas militants fired rocket-propelled grenades at a tank
Bafana coach ‘uncomfortable’ that Tunisia has had more time to prepare for the crunch match against SA
Record sales were boosted by the launch of popular new models such as the BMW M 1000 R superbike
Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV talks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.