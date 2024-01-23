Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective
Minister fails to mention staggering numbers of youngsters who had dropped out along the way
The correctional services minister says prisoners should be equipped to support themselves once released
The party’s own polling suggests that local issues will be the determining factor in voting
Retailers’ trading updates due over the next few weeks are likely to disappoint, says analyst
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Only a third of JSE listed companies and 95 of SA’s hundreds of public entities submit reports on B-BBEE performance to the BBBEE commission
Robocall using a fake audio of the US president urges voters to stay home
Bafana coach ‘uncomfortable’ that Tunisia has had more time to prepare for the crunch match against SA
Record sales were boosted by the launch of popular new models such as the BMW M 1000 R superbike
Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.