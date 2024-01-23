MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE reverse Monday’s losses
Gains by food producers and miners push the local bourse higher
23 January 2024 - 19:52
The rand reversed some of the previous session’s losses on Tuesday, while food producers and miners helped the JSE higher, with investors awaiting key data locally and in the US.
The rand weakened almost 20c to print at a high of R19.24/$ on Monday as jitters caused markets to be more cautious given that last week’s sharp moves (which saw the rand break above R19/$) are still fresh in everyone’s memory, RMB head of forex execution Matete Thulare said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.