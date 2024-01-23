JSE firms with markets poised for new data
On Thursday, the US commerce department will release the fourth-quarter initial GDP estimate
23 January 2024 - 11:02
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors awaited fresh catalysts.
Investors were hopeful that a cooldown in inflation would allow the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates several times in 2024, with the first cut happening as early as March. However, recent stronger-than-expected reports have pushed investors to reconsider their rate-cut expectations. ..
