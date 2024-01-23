Markets

Japanese shares rise to 34-year highs

Yen loses ground as the Bank of Japan stands pat on ultra-loose monetary policy

23 January 2024 - 07:27
by Stella Qiu
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A man on an escalator is reflected at the SGX headquarters in Singapore. Picture: BLOOMBERG/NICKY LOH
A man on an escalator is reflected at the SGX headquarters in Singapore. Picture: BLOOMBERG/NICKY LOH

Sydney — Japanese shares surged to new 34-year highs and the yen lost ground on Tuesday as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) stood pat on ultra-loose monetary policy, while Chinese stocks got a temporary lift from a report of a huge market rescue package.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 1% to the highest level since February 1990, bringing year-to-date gains to 10.3%. The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%, driven by a 1.8% jump in Hong Kong's Hang Seng index

Bloomberg reported that Chinese authorities are seeking to mobilise about 2-trillion yuan ($278bn) to stabilise the country’s slumping stock markets. Chinese blue chips briefly popped higher on the news but were last down 0.5%, nearing five-year lows.

The BoJ on Tuesday kept ultra-low interest rates intact in a widely expected move, as it awaits more data on whether wage growth will accelerate enough to keep inflation sustainably around its 2% target.

None of the economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to end its negative rate policy this time, though many see it happening in April. Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a press conference after the decision.

The yen lost 0.2% to ¥148.35 to the dollar, having slid 5% so far in 2024.

“The market will probably be disappointed again because we don't believe that Ueda will give a clear signal of policy normalisation in the near future,” said Robert Carnell, regional head of research, Asia-Pacific, at ING.

“He may, however, sound more dovish than in the past, given the recent slowdown in inflation.”

Yields on Japanese government bonds eased one basis point to 0.64%, way down from a peak of 0.97% in November.

Most Asian share markets were up, tracking the overnight rally on Wall Street which sent the benchmark S&P 500 to another record high amid little market-moving data and events.

Investors are waiting for earnings from Netflix after the close and expectations are generally upbeat. Also due is GE, with JPMorgan looking for earnings to beat the Street's forecasts.

Traders have pared back the timing of the first interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, with the probability for March just at 40% now. However, they still see about five rate cuts this year.

The European Central Bank (ECB) meets on Thursday and is expected to hold monetary policy steady.

Currency markets were broadly steady ahead of the BoJ decision. The dollar has held up better this year, up 2% against its major peers, but its recent movements have been rangebound and it was holding at 103.31.

US treasury yields were steady after dipping overnight as investors took advantage of a decline in bond prices to enter the market. The 10-year bonds were little changed at 4.1014%, while the two-year yield held at 4.3910%.

Oil prices slipped a little on Tuesday after surging 2% overnight as a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s Novatek fuel terminal caused supply disruptions.

US crude futures were 0.2% lower at $74.61 a barrel after climbing 2.4% overnight to a one-month top of $75.75 and Brent futures slipped 0.2% to $79.94.

Spot gold was 0.1% higher at $2,022.89/oz.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: Rand touches worst level in almost three months

JSE starts the week on a lower note
Markets
17 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Viv Govender of Rand Swiss Offshore
Markets
18 hours ago

JSE slips as focus turns to this week’s data releases

Investors were pricing in a 47% chance of a Fed rate cut in March — a steep decrease from 81% a week earlier
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand touches worst level in almost ...
Markets
2.
Oil loses ground amid economic worries
Markets
3.
Gold rises on weaker dollar ahead of central bank ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
Japanese shares rise to 34-year highs
Markets

Related Articles

Oil inches up as traders weigh effects of conflict on supply and demand

Markets

Global stocks higher ahead of busy week

Markets

Gold treads water as investors eye US data and inflation counter

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.