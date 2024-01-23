Markets

Gold rises on weaker dollar ahead of central bank decisions

The metal is treading water until it gets the next clues on when the Fed may make the first rate cut, says KCM Trade

23 January 2024 - 08:00
by Harshit Verma
Picture: UNSPLASH/JINGMING PAN
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar edged lower while investors awaited interest rate decisions from a number of central banks and a slew of economic data in the US this week.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,026.19/oz by 3.50am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,027.50.

The US dollar index fell 0.1%, making greenback-priced gold more attractive to other currency holders.

Gold is treading water until it gets the next clues as to when the Federal Reserve may pull the trigger on the first rate cut, said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept ultra-low interest rates intact in a widely expected move. The European Central Bank (ECB) meets on Thursday and is expected to hold monetary policy steady.

Federal Reserve officials last week said the US central bank needs more inflation data in hand before any rate cut judgment could be made and that the baseline for cuts to start was in the third quarter.

Traders priced in five rate cuts in 2024, down from six cuts two weeks ago. The first cut, initially expected in March, is now expected in May with an 87% probability, according to LSEG’s interest-rate probability app IRPR.

Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

“If central banks continue to counter the prevailing narrative that rate cuts will occur sooner rather than later, this could pressure the gold price from a yield perspective,” Waterer said.

Investors will also be watching out for US flash purchasing managers index (PMI) report on Wednesday, fourth-quarter advance GDP estimates due on Thursday and personal consumption expenditures data on Friday, before the Fed’s next meeting on January 30-31.

Spot silver rose 0.8% to $22.25/oz, platinum rose 0.6% to $898.07, and palladium rose 0.2% to $938.74.

Reuters

Oil loses ground amid economic worries

Anxiety over global demand offsets geopolitical tension in Middle East and supply concerns after attack on a Russian fuel export terminal
Markets
5 hours ago

Japanese shares rise to 34-year highs

Yen loses ground as the Bank of Japan stands pat on ultra-loose monetary policy
Markets
5 hours ago

Oil inches up as traders weigh effects of conflict on supply and demand

Traders are mulling the effect of wars in the Middle East and Ukraine on oil supply against economic headwinds pressuring global oil demand
Markets
22 hours ago

Global stocks higher ahead of busy week

Central bank meetings, major economic data and corporate earnings will set the scene for the week ahead
Markets
1 day ago
