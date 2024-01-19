RMB is optimistic on rand
Corporate and investment bank sees R17.75/$ by year-end
19 January 2024 - 05:00
Corporate and investment bank Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) expects the rand to stage a comeback in 2024 and strengthen to R17.75 to the dollar by the end of this year — a big ask from present levels of about R19 to the greenback.
Forex sales trader at RMB Keenan Moses told Business Day TV on Thursday that all indication are that the local currency will strengthen this year...
