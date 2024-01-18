Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from SouthernCross Capital

18 January 2024 - 14:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Cobus Potgieter from SouthernCross Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Thursday’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil tumbles as Chinese economic data raises ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
3.
Lower expectations by traders help European ...
Markets
4.
Worry about Chinese economy puts pressure on ...
Markets
5.
Equities and bonds slip as investors pare rate ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.