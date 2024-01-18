JSE settles after a big sell-off
Precious metal stocks rebounded along with banks and insurers, while domestic industrial shares were patchy
18 January 2024 - 12:30
The JSE stabilised somewhat on Thursday after almost unrelenting selling since the start of the new year pushed the all-share to a two-month low.
The relative stability was predominantly driven by industrial heavyweight Richemont after its quarterly sales topped market forecast, sending its shares up as much as 10% in their largest one-day gain in more than a year...
