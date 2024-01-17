WATCH: Market report

Sentiment takes a beating after traders pare back on rate cut bets and weaker-than-expected GDP data from China
SA should have been to Africa what the UAE has been to the Middle East
Latest round of government’s independent power procurement programme seeks to avoid delays in rollout of projects
Union and opposition parties say DA is buying the support of ActionSA
Convergence Partners is to acquire 100% of Datacentrix Group from former JSE-listed technology group Alviva.
Business Day TV talks to Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, senior economist at FNB
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dean McCoubrey, founder of MySociaLife, to discuss ways in which teens and preteens can better navigate life in a digital world
President slams socialism and champions free enterprise capitalism as ‘the only tool we have to end hunger and poverty’
Hotto scores late to hand team a shock 1-0 victory over North Africans at Africa Cup of Nations
Richard Court, an equity analyst at Argon Asset Management, joins Business Day TV for a discussion of the day’s market movers and events.
Business Day TV talks to Richard Court from Argon Asset Management
