JSE falls to two-month low as China GDP underwhelms
The fortunes of the resource-heavy local bourse are becoming increasingly tied to those of world’s biggest importer of commodities
17 January 2024 - 12:19
The JSE fell to a two-month low on Wednesday after China’s fourth-quarter GDP data underwhelmed market expectations.
China has increasingly become a proxy for the SA share market, which is heavily weighted towards resources and several big industrial shares that together have exposure in the world’s second-largest economy — and the biggest importer of commodities — in one form or another...
