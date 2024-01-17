Markets

Gold slides further after Fed’s hawkish comments

Metal is under pressure after Federal Reserve comments dampen expectation for a March interest rate cut

17 January 2024 - 08:01
by Harshit Verma
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Bengaluru — Gold prices extended losses on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened after hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official dampened the expectation for a March interest rate cut, while traders awaited comments from more Fed speakers this week.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $2,023.49/oz, at 4.15am GMT, after stooping 1.3% in the previous session — its biggest single-day decline since December 4 2023. US gold futures also fell 0.2% to $2,026.90.

The flow of funds to the dollar has been a key driver affecting the gold price, said Michael Langford, chief investment officer at Scorpion Minerals, forecasting bullion to trade around $2,000/oz in the near term.

The dollar index rose 0.1%, making bullion more expensive for other currency holders. It shot up to a more than one-month high on Tuesday after Fed governor Christopher Waller said that the US central bank should not rush to lower interest rates until lower inflation can clearly be sustained.

Waller’s comments triggered a broad sell-off, pulling all three major US stock indices lower, while the benchmark US treasury yields logged their biggest daily move upwards in more than three months on Tuesday.

With geopolitical tension escalating, safe-haven flows could provide a floor for the gold price. However, “the short-term fate of the gold price is likely in the hands of the bond market,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, wrote in a note.

Traders are pricing in an about 65% chance of a rate cut by the US central bank in March, down from about 75% probability seen on Tuesday morning, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $22.81/oz. Platinum declined 0.3% to $892.37 and palladium slipped 0.2% to $934.44. As the sister metals approach price parity, the rate at which platinum is displacing palladium in the manufacture of autocatalysts is slowing, a trend that is likely to persist in 2024.

Reuters

Asian stocks follow weaker Chinese shares

Dollar is close to a one-month high as traders dial back bets of early interest rate cuts
Markets
3 hours ago

Disappointing Chinese GDP data weighs on oil

China’s growth data raises concern about future demand increases while dollar strength dents investor’s risk appetite
Markets
2 hours ago

Equities and bonds slip as investors pare rate cut bets

Political developments in the US and Middle East are also keeping traders on edge
Markets
20 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Investment trends 2021: The biggest wild card is ...
Markets
2.
Equities and bonds slip as investors pare rate ...
Markets
3.
Asian stocks dip as China sidesteps rate cut
Markets
4.
Oil prices mixed in face of economic issues and ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market report
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand wilt as global risk sentiment weighs

Markets

WATCH: Market report

Markets

WATCH: Outlook for emerging markets

Markets

JSE dips on global risk aversion

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.