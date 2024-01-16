WATCH: Outlook for emerging markets

Metal is under pressure after Federal Reserve comments dampen expectation for a March interest rate cut
SA should have been to Africa what the UAE has been to the Middle East
The make-up of the MPC remains unclear ahead of its January meeting
Leoka, who serves on the presidential economic advisory council, testified under oath that she has the disputed PhD
Australia’s producers have been squeezed by Indonesia's emergence as a supply powerhouse and on the demand side by innovations away from using nickel in batteries
Business Day TV spoke to Keenan Moses, forex sales trader at RMB
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Simphiwe Phakathi, executive head of sales and distribution at EasyPay Everywhere
North Dakota oil production halved as a storm dumped snow and rain across a wide area of the US
Protests by at least one pro-Palestinian group are planned for the opening World Cup match on Friday
The carmaker, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, delivered 10,112 sports cars and SUVs in 2023
The tightening of monetary policy in response to high inflation rates prevailed in 2023 and this has weighed on economic growth in many countries. With the global economy still facing a myriad of challenges, a survey by the chief economist at the World Economic Forum has pegged the outlook for growth as “fraught with uncertainty.”Business Day TV spoke to Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at GTC, about what this means for emerging markets.
