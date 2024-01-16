Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Outlook for emerging markets

Business Day TV speaks to Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at GTC

16 January 2024 - 18:47
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/nicedream
The tightening of monetary policy in response to high inflation rates prevailed in 2023 and this has weighed on economic growth in many countries.

With the global economy still facing a myriad of challenges, a survey by the chief economist at the World Economic Forum has pegged the outlook for growth as “fraught with uncertainty.”

Business Day TV spoke to Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at GTC, about what this means for emerging markets.

