The JSE fell fairly sharply on Tuesday, while rand retreated to a one-month trough against the dollar, indicating a generalised global risk-off environment.
The all share was off nearly 1% at 73,101.25 in midmorning trade, extending the month-to-date losses to just shy of 5%, suggesting that markets may have moved ahead of themselves in December when they jumped on the expectation that the US Federal Reserve will loosen its monetary policy in 2024.
The JSE’s losses were widespread across the sectors on the day, indicating global risk aversion.
However, there were pockets of strength in individual counters such as Capitec, which rose 2% to R2,011.09.
Europe’s major markets were weaker on Tuesday, with the UK’s FTSE 100 losing 0.41% and France’s CAC 40 slipping 0.33% following the negative lead from Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 2% in its biggest one-day loss for the year so far.
US stock futures pointed to a weaker start on Wall Street later in the day, following a public holiday on Monday.
The rand was down just more than 1% to R18.86/$ in line with global risk-off trade and broad-based dollar strength.
Commodity markets were mostly lower, with platinum losing 1% to $905.43% as a result of the strong dollar, which tends to have an inverse relationship with commodity prices.
The release of China’s fourth-quarter GDP figures on Wednesday is likely to drive short-term sentiment. Commodity markets are especially sensitive to China because it is the biggest consumer of commodities.
The JSE is also heavily weighted towards big resource and industrial shares, which in turn rely heavily on China for its products.
Over the past year, the JSE underperformed its global counterparts primarily because of the resource market, which fared poorly due to slackening demand in China.
JSE dips on global risk aversion
Local bourse loses ground on Tuesday, while rand retreats to a one-month trough against the dollar
The JSE fell fairly sharply on Tuesday, while rand retreated to a one-month trough against the dollar, indicating a generalised global risk-off environment.
The all share was off nearly 1% at 73,101.25 in midmorning trade, extending the month-to-date losses to just shy of 5%, suggesting that markets may have moved ahead of themselves in December when they jumped on the expectation that the US Federal Reserve will loosen its monetary policy in 2024.
The JSE’s losses were widespread across the sectors on the day, indicating global risk aversion.
However, there were pockets of strength in individual counters such as Capitec, which rose 2% to R2,011.09.
Europe’s major markets were weaker on Tuesday, with the UK’s FTSE 100 losing 0.41% and France’s CAC 40 slipping 0.33% following the negative lead from Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 2% in its biggest one-day loss for the year so far.
US stock futures pointed to a weaker start on Wall Street later in the day, following a public holiday on Monday.
The rand was down just more than 1% to R18.86/$ in line with global risk-off trade and broad-based dollar strength.
Commodity markets were mostly lower, with platinum losing 1% to $905.43% as a result of the strong dollar, which tends to have an inverse relationship with commodity prices.
The release of China’s fourth-quarter GDP figures on Wednesday is likely to drive short-term sentiment. Commodity markets are especially sensitive to China because it is the biggest consumer of commodities.
The JSE is also heavily weighted towards big resource and industrial shares, which in turn rely heavily on China for its products.
Over the past year, the JSE underperformed its global counterparts primarily because of the resource market, which fared poorly due to slackening demand in China.
mahlangua@busineslive.co.za
JSE heads south as resources and banks weigh
Nigeria’s inflation hits 27-year high
Reserve Bank expected to cut interest rates in July
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
QatarEnergy halts Red Sea LNG shipping amid attacks
Oil prices mixed in face of economic issues and Red Sea attacks
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as banking sector weighs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.