MARKET WRAP: JSE closes firmer as gold benefits from rising Middle East tension
Gold shares Gold Fields and Harmony were features on Friday as the gold price advanced
12 January 2024 - 17:45
The JSE closed higher for a second straight day on Friday as global markets shrugged off the escalation in the conflict in the Middle East.
Equity markets’ response was muted to news of a sharp escalation of tension in the Middle East. The US and Britain launched strikes from the air and sea against Houthi military targets in Yemen in response to the group’s attacks on ships in the Red Sea, a dramatic regional widening of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Reuters reported...
