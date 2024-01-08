Markets

Oil tumbles over 3% as Saudi price cuts add to demand concerns

Brent and WTI slide on sharp price cuts by top exporter

08 January 2024 - 13:35
by Natalie Grover
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/HUYANGSHU
Picture: 123RF/HUYANGSHU

New York — Oil prices fell by more than 3% on Monday on sharp price cuts by top exporter Saudi Arabia and a rise in oil cartel Opec output, offsetting supply concerns generated by escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

Brent crude slid $2.63, or 3.3%, to $76.13 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost $2.94, or 4%, to $70.87 a barrel.

Both contracts climbed more than 2% in the first week of 2024 on intensifying geopolitical risk in the Middle East after attacks by Yemen's Houthis on ships in the Red Sea.

On Sunday rising supply and competition with rival producers prompted Saudi Arabia to cut the February official selling price (OSP) of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia to the lowest level in 27 months.

“That's raising concerns about demand in China and global demand as well,” Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn said. “The stock market is off to a weak start this year and this news from Saudi Arabia has caused the bottom to fall out.”

A Reuters survey on Friday found that Opec oil output rose in December as increases in Iraq, Angola and Nigeria offset continuing cuts by Saudi Arabia and other members of the wider Opec+ alliance.

The boost came ahead of further Opec+ cuts in 2024 and Angola’s exit from Opec, which are set to lower January output and market share.

“If we were just to focus on the fundamentals, including higher inventories, higher Opec/non-Opec production and a lower than expected Saudi OSP, it would be impossible to be anything other than bearish on crude oil,” said IG analyst Tony Sycamore.

“However, that doesn’t take into account the fact that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are undeniably rising again, which will mean limited downside.”

US secretary of state Antony Blinken held more talks with Arab leaders on Monday as part of a diplomatic push to stop the war in Gaza from spreading further.

The conflict has already sparked violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, and also led to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes.

Meanwhile, the oil price slide was tempered by a force majeure by Libya’s National Oil Corporation on Sunday at its Sharara oilfield, which can produce up to 300,000 barrels per day.

Update: January 8 2023
This story has been updated to reflect the latest oil prices.

Reuters 

Iran’s oil trade with China stalls as Tehran demands higher prices

Iranian oil makes up about 10% of China’s crude imports
World
4 days ago

Top Nigerian court orders Shell appeal to be heard after oil spill claim

Supreme court sends case back to court of appeal to look into its merits
World
1 day ago

War, weather put ocean shippers on notice for rough seas in 2024

Hostilities in the Red Sea not the only challenge facing shipping companies in the year ahead
World
1 day ago

Opec stresses unity after Angola exit

Opec+ is making a further round of voluntary oil output cuts totalling about 2.2-million bpd for the first quarter of 2024
Markets
5 days ago

Output at Libya’s Sharara oilfield hit by protests

The Sharara field, one of Libya’s largest, has been a frequent target for local and broader political protests
World
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold falls to near three-week low
Markets
2.
Asian shares edgy as investors brace for US and ...
Markets
3.
Oil still on the up amid jitters over Middle East ...
Markets
4.
Foreign investors dump R135bn worth of SA shares ...
Markets
5.
Oil inches higher as Gaza war puts floor under ...
Markets

Related Articles

Global stocks in the red as geopolitical tensions remain on the radar

Markets

JSE extends losses in line with global markets

Markets

Asian shares edgy as investors brace for US and Chinese inflation data

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.