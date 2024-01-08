MARKET WRAP: JSE weakness persists as investors wait for clues
In the absence of major company news to provide direction, investors concentrated on global events
08 January 2024 - 18:28
The JSE started the second trading week of 2024 in the red, albeit off its worst levels of the day, while global markets were mixed and the rand was little changed from pre-weekend levels.
In the absence of any major company news to give the local bourse direction, investors concentrated on global events — notably the direction of interest rates and the ongoing geopolitical tension in the Middle East...
