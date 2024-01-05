Both oil benchmarks are on track to end the first week of 2024 higher. Picture: 123RF
London — Oil prices gained on Friday, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared to visit the Middle East to try to prevent the Israel-Gaza conflict from widening.
Brent crude futures were up 44c, or 0.57%, to $78.03 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 57c, or 0.79%, to $72.76 at 1032 GMT.
At its intraday peak, the WTI futures contract traded more than $1 above the previous close.
Both benchmarks are on track to end the first week of the year higher, having almost recouped their losses from Thursday after hefty US gasoline and distillate stock builds.
The price rebound serves as “a reminder of the risk that is rooted in ever-growing tension in the Middle East,” PVM analyst Tamas Varga said in a note.
Israeli forces plan a more targeted approach in the north and further pursuit of Hamas leaders in the south, its defence minister said on Thursday.
As the threat of the conflict expanding persists, Blinken was set to travel to the Middle East for a week of diplomacy, the state department said.
“There is still plenty of tension in the Middle East with Houthi rebels launching a sea drone in the Red Seaand a US air strike in Baghdad,” ING analysts said in a report on Friday.
Investors also watched macroeconomic data for indications of when interest rate cuts might commence, as lower borrowing cuts can spur economic growth and translate to higher oil demand.
Eurozone inflation rose in December and could continue rising in early 2024, which would ease pressure on the European Central Bank to start cutting rates.
The latest US Federal Reserve meeting on Thursday gave a growing sense that inflation is under control and rising concern about the risks that an “overly restrictive” monetary policy may hold for the economy.
Investors will also be looking ahead to US payroll and unemployment data at 1330 GMT.
Oil rises as Middle East tensions persist
Both oil benchmarks are on track to end the first week of the year higher
London — Oil prices gained on Friday, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared to visit the Middle East to try to prevent the Israel-Gaza conflict from widening.
Brent crude futures were up 44c, or 0.57%, to $78.03 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 57c, or 0.79%, to $72.76 at 1032 GMT.
At its intraday peak, the WTI futures contract traded more than $1 above the previous close.
Both benchmarks are on track to end the first week of the year higher, having almost recouped their losses from Thursday after hefty US gasoline and distillate stock builds.
The price rebound serves as “a reminder of the risk that is rooted in ever-growing tension in the Middle East,” PVM analyst Tamas Varga said in a note.
Israeli forces plan a more targeted approach in the north and further pursuit of Hamas leaders in the south, its defence minister said on Thursday.
As the threat of the conflict expanding persists, Blinken was set to travel to the Middle East for a week of diplomacy, the state department said.
“There is still plenty of tension in the Middle East with Houthi rebels launching a sea drone in the Red Seaand a US air strike in Baghdad,” ING analysts said in a report on Friday.
Investors also watched macroeconomic data for indications of when interest rate cuts might commence, as lower borrowing cuts can spur economic growth and translate to higher oil demand.
Eurozone inflation rose in December and could continue rising in early 2024, which would ease pressure on the European Central Bank to start cutting rates.
The latest US Federal Reserve meeting on Thursday gave a growing sense that inflation is under control and rising concern about the risks that an “overly restrictive” monetary policy may hold for the economy.
Investors will also be looking ahead to US payroll and unemployment data at 1330 GMT.
Reuters
Iran’s oil trade with China stalls as Tehran demands higher prices
Opec stresses unity after Angola exit
Oil prices to end year 10% lower as demand concerns snap winning streak
Beijing buys more crude oil from Russia and US
EXPLAINER: The Yemen Houthis attacking Red Sea ships
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted ahead of key jobs report
Oil still on the up amid jitters over Middle East supply
Equity markets shake off New Year blues
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.