JSE firmer ahead of US payrolls data
Federal open market committee minutes are being shrugged off by the markets despite hawkish signals
04 January 2024 - 12:56
The JSE was firmer midmorning on Thursday, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest policy meeting.
Minutes of the federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting in December showed interest rate cuts to be likely in 2024, but provided little clarity on when that might happen...
