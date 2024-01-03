Markets

Opec stresses unity after Angola exit

Opec+ is making a further round of voluntary oil output cuts totalling about 2.2-million bpd for the first quarter of 2024

03 January 2024 - 18:13
by Maha El Dahan and Alex Lawler
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries is seen outside of Opec's headquarters in Vienna, Austria April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger//File Photo
OIL-OPEC FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries is seen outside of Opec's headquarters in Vienna, Austria April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger//File Photo
Image: LEONHARD FOEGER

Dubai/London — Opec said on Wednesday that co-operation and dialogue within the wider Opec+ oil producers’ alliance will continue, after Angola last month announced it would leave the group.

Continued co-operation within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia will benefit “all producers, consumers and investors, as well as the global economy at large,” Opec said in a statement.

Angola said on December 21 that it will leave Opec from this month, a move that prompted a drop in oil prices and that some analysts said raised questions about the unity of both Opec and the wider Opec+ alliance.

The statement made no mention of Angola but said that the oil cartel members were united.

“Opec member-countries reaffirm their steadfast commitment to the shared objectives of unity and cohesion both within the organisation, and with the non-Opec producing countries participating in the DoC,” it said, using Opec+’s formal name the Declaration of Cooperation.

Opec+ is making a further round of voluntary oil output cuts totalling about 2.2-million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024, adding to earlier reductions announced in various steps since late 2022, to support the market.

Reuters

Oil prices hold steady amid economic concerns despite Red Sea worries

Analysts say comfortable oil balance helps offset geopolitical concerns
Markets
13 hours ago

Opec urges members to oppose phase-out of oil and gas

Oil cartel resists attempts by the COP28 climate summit to target fossil fuels in its final agreement
World
3 weeks ago

Opec+ agrees to voluntary oil production cuts and invites Brazil to join

Oil falls after producers announce voluntary cuts of 2.2-million bpd for early 2024
Markets
1 month ago

Opec+ oil cuts not on Russia’s agenda

Country’s energy revenue is strong and oil prices are higher than its forecasts
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gold at one-week low as dollar firms before Fed ...
Markets
2.
Old Mutual sees rand at R15.20 by end-2023
Markets
3.
Oil jumps 1.5% after US forces repel Houthis in ...
Markets
4.
Gold starts 2024 upbeat as US Fed rate cut ...
Markets
5.
JSE weaker, rand firmer as the new year kicks off
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.