MARKET WRAP: Mining stocks drag JSE lower
The rand weakened to its worst intraday level in more than two weeks
03 January 2024 - 18:31
The JSE extended losses into the second trading day of the new year, pulled lower by mining stocks, with global markets also weaker as the year-end rally ran out of steam,
With the US economy still on shaky ground and uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve will finally begin cutting rates, investors seem to have curbed their enthusiasm, reported Bloomberg...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.