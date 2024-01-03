JSE extend losses as year-end rally runs out of steam
Jobs report on Friday the first test of the new year, says analyst
03 January 2024 - 11:26
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning — extending the previous session’s losses, with global markets mixed as the year-end rally ran out of steam.
Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) December policy meeting are due later on Wednesday and could offer further clues about the rate path ahead before the central bank meets later in January...
